ANGOLA — By the end of the year, Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee will make a ruling in a case filed against the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County and its school board by Superintendent Brent Wilson.
Following a 1 1/2-hour hearing Wednesday afternoon, Fee will consider a motion for judgment that has been requested by the board’s attorney Matt Elliott. If Fee grants the motion as requested, the civil case might be over.
Wilson sued the district and the board for breach of contract. He asserts that the board removed an automatic rollover provision with plans to “gut” his contract in 2021.
Wilson appeared in court Wednesday with his Indianapolis attorney Linda Pence. Board President Cory Archbold sat at the defendants’ table with Elliott. Past board presidents Brad Gardner and LeAnn Boots also attended the hearing.
Elliott presented his case, explaining that superintendents’ contracts in Indiana are bound by the constraints of law and that any ambiguity, per the Indiana Supreme Court, must be determined in favor of the school board. Public interests are paramount to private interests, Elliott posited.
Indiana superintendent contracts are created using the base for a teacher’s contract. A tenured teacher can only be terminated for just cause, Elliott said, citing Indiana law, while a superintendent’s contract can have more leeway.
In 2012, Wilson signed a contract with the district featuring a five-year rollover provision which added one additional year each year on June 30, resulting in a continuous five-year contract.
In 2016, the board removed the rollover provision with the understanding that Wilson’s five-year contract would be up for renewal June 30, 2021.
While Wilson contends that he believes his contract was meant to last until his retirement, Elliott says that per the Indiana Department of Education, a contract must have a stated term.
“This contract is noncompliant in so many ways,” Elliott stated.
When Wilson was hired in 2006, his contract was created in line with 2005 Indiana law. It remains legal despite changes to education law in years that followed, said Pence.
“The legislature knew there were rollover contracts,” said Pence. “They were commonplace to give security to superintendents.”
She said the alterations made to Wilson’s contract in 2016 “without his consent and over his objection” defied Indiana law. According to statute, an evaluation process is required at least once a year for education contracts, and Wilson says he was not properly evaluated.
According to Pence’s description of the 2016 superintendent evaluation by the board, forms used during the 2014-15 school year were recycled, “including one from someone that’s deceased and someone who’s not a board member anymore.” At that time, recently appointed Lance Krebs declined to do a review because he was new to the district, replacing Tricia Stites. Board member Michael Holcomb passed away over that year.
“If it wasn’t so important to my client, it’s comical,” said Pence. “It’s an embarrassment.”
She said the board began “to plot behind the scenes ... contrary to open board policies” to attempt to remove Wilson without paying a five-year severance.
Pence said a superintendent needs legal protection for many reasons. Government bodies like school boards come and go, she said, along with individuals’ “political whims.”
Both parties in the case granted Fee an extension of time to review the facts pertaining to the motion for judgment. He will render his decision within 60 days.
In addition, Elliott was given 20 days to file a reply to an amicus curiae brief filed Wednesday by the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents. Such outside commentary on a pending case is more common in the Court of Appeals, said Fee.
Indianapolis lawyer Sandra Blevins appeared in court by telephone Wednesday. She said it is her opinion that Fee has the discretion to either allow or deny the statement provided by the superintendents’ group. Fee said he has not yet read it, so as not to prejudice his opinion in the case.
In late November, Fee may choose to allow or deny the brief as evidence.
