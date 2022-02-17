ANGOLA — An Angola man is facing two Level 3 felony charges after he allegedly injured his 2-month-old baby in a fit of anger on Tuesday.
Trenton M. Theising, 20, Angola, was arrested on Tuesday after an investigation by Angola, Auburn and Indiana State Police revealed he allegedly swung a baby girl, who would be 2 months old in about a week, hitting her head on a crib and catching her from a fall, breaking her leg.
When the baby was taken to Parkview DeKalb Hospital for a previously scheduled visit, the mother uncovered her in her child carrier and noticed the baby was not conscious and was bruised. The mother was attending class during the time the incidents allegedly occurred, court records said.
Health care workers at Parkview DeKalb Hospital called Auburn police, and the baby was transferred to Parkview Health in Fort Wayne.
The baby sustained multiple skull fractures on both sides of her head, bleeding on the brain, other facial injuries as well as two fractures on her right leg, court records say.
Doctors at Parkview were trying to determine on Wednesday whether the baby will have any long-term vision problems as well as any signs of shaken baby syndrome, Angola Detective Michael Wood reported to Steuben Circuit Court. Results of those tests, if complete, were not part of the court record.
In an interview with Wood on Wednesday, Theising provided many stories as to how the baby might have been injured.
It wasn’t until after Wood showed Theising photos of the baby and pressing by Wood to tell the truth that he admitted to having caused the injuries, court records said.
“OK, I was angry because I haven’t slept much,” Theising told Wood, court records said. He was getting ready to give the baby a bottle then, “ ... I didn’t have a good grip on her, I didn’t have her secured very well so her head went back and that’s when it hit the crib when I swung her across and I was moving rather quick because I was tired and I wanted to get it done and I was going back to bed.”
The probable cause affidavit filed in court continued: In a question, Wood confirmed that Theising picked up the girl by her arm. Theising responded, “yeah, that’s how I always pick her up is just one armed and I swung her around and she did hit her head pretty hard right here on the corner (pointing to the corner of the crib) and like I said that’s when she started squirming and fell.”
Theising said he caught the baby by the leg when she was falling, which probably caused her leg to break, he told Wood.
The questioning continued, with Wood asking why Theising didn’t call 9-1-1. He said he was afraid and probably should have called for help. Wood confirmed that Theising had called 9-1-1 for assistance with the baby the week prior when she had some mouth bleeding.
Theising was arraigned by Magistrate James Burns on Thursday afternoon. Theising is to have no contact with the child. He is being held in the Steuben County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Attorney James McEntarfer was appointed to represent Theising.
For a Level 3 felony, Theising faces between 3-16 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.
