ANGOLA — A Coldwater, Michigan, man was arrested Thursday after Steuben County charges were filed alleging child solicitation.
Joe Robert Hemsoth, 20, of the 200 block of East Garfield Street, Coldwater, was arraigned Friday on the Level 5 felony charge, which carries up to a six-year prison sentence. He was being held Friday in Steuben County Jail.
Steuben County Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Chris Emerick began the case as an investigation into the molestation of a 13-year-old girl, say Steuben Superior Court documents.
The alleged victim’s cell phone was forensically examined by an Angola Police Department expert.
The report showed Snapchat conversations between the alleged victim and Hemsoth from March 17 and June 19, say court documents. The interactions listed in the probable cause affidavit include sexual proposals by Hemsoth. In the conversations, the victim says the two of them have kissed, say court documents.
In an interview with Emerick on June 17, Hemsoth “admitted the conversations took place” and “were very sexual in nature,” says the probable cause affidavit.
Hemsoth denied physical contact with the victim, who he said he has known for many years, say court documents.
Friday, Magistrate Randy Coffey ordered Hemsoth to have no contact with the victim during the course of the case.
