Woman charged with bestiality
ANGOLA — A Pleasant Lake woman developed photos at a department store earlier this year that resulted in a Level 6 felony charge of bestiality.
Tammie J. Reynolds, 55, was arrested on Tuesday on a warrant and released from jail after posting $250 bond. An initial hearing on the charge — which carries up to a 2 1/2 year jail sentence — will be held on July 13 in Steuben Magistrate Court.
Angola Police Department was alerted to the alleged crime by the store on Feb. 22. The 19 photos shared with Officer Darrin Taylor included photos of female genitalia and a dog’s face and mouth, say court documents. A few of them were of a naked male, who was not identified by Reynolds in her interview with Taylor on March 2.
Reynolds told Taylor she did not realize the activities in the photos were a crime, say court documents. She said she developed the pictures because her cell phone storage capacity was reaching its maximum and she wanted to save the photos.
Social media share results in theft arrest
JIMMERSON LAKE — An Orland teen was arrested Wednesday after allegedly being captured on video taking an item from a porch in rural Jamestown Township.
Wednesday, Steuben County Sheriff’s detectives followed up on information received from tips regarding a theft on Jimmerson Lake Lane 101D, said a news release.
The incident had been reported the day before and was captured on video by the homeowner’s surveillance camera. Images from that video footage were then shared online via social media.
The tip information combined with investigative efforts by deputies led to 18-year-old Cody Wayne Pike of Orland. Following an interview with Pike, sheriff’s detectives submitted the case to the Steuben Count Prosecutor’s Office to review misdemeanor theft charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.