ANGOLA — Halloween festivities that started in Angola Monday with YMCA Trunk or Treat with many more activities that will continue into the next week.
Lakeland Rehab
Lakeland Rehab & Healthcare Center is hosting a family friendly “Trunk-or-Treat” today, from 4-5 p.m.
The free event will be held in the parking lot of the skilled nursing facility at 500 N. Williams St. (See story on Page A5, along with a recap of the Trunk or Treat held Monday at the Steuben County YMCA.)
Angola Parks
Angola Park and Recreation Department invites you to join their Halloween Fun celebration at the Selman Timber Frame Thursday, from 6-8 p.m. Hayrides, pumpkin decorating, games, prizes, and refreshments are promised.
“This event is something fun the whole family can enjoy!” reads the Angola Parks and Recreation Department prepared statement.
Kids ages 12 and younger can dress up in their best costume to get their picture taken at the event to enter the 2022 Costume Contest and win one in four prize categories provided by local businesses.
Winners in the categories of Best Group Costume, Scariest Costume, Most Creative Costume and Cutest Costume will be contacted Oct. 31 at 10 a.m.
Humane Shelter
On Friday, a special trunk-or-treat will be held at Community Humane Shelter featuring a small gathering of local businesses and volunteers getting together in the parking lot to pass out candy between 4:30-6:30 p.m.
“Come on through and say boo! We hope to see you there in your spookiest costume!” reads the Community Humane Shelter announcement on Facebook.
Impact Martial Arts
On Friday the annual Trunk or Treat will be held by Angola Impact Martial Arts from 6-7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the building complex with Buffalo Wild Wings. The event is free to the public, and it will include games, prizes, trunk decorating contest, and sweet treats. Registration is required.
Downtown Angola
On Saturday, the Angola Downtown Business Owners will have their Halloween celebrations with their Spooktacular Halloween festivities that will include Downtown Trick-or-Treat planned from 3-5 p.m. and other programming such as pumpkin decorating and a costume contest in front of the Brokaw Movie House starting at 2 p.m.
“Families can visit us downtown on Saturday, have fun and trick-or-treat, participate in other weekend Halloween activities and also celebrate on Monday in other parts of the community”, said Jorge Ruiz of Elemento, a business in Historic Downtown Angola.
Hamilton Wesleyan
Saturday the Hamilton Wesleyan Church will hold its Fall Festival from noon to 4 p.m. with free food, games and prizes. Registration is required.
Harvest Festival
Angola Assembly of God located in the Family Life Center planned their Kids Harvest Festival for kids of all ages for Monday, next week, Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Food such as donuts, hot dogs, apple cider and coffee will be provided free of charge for ages 12 and under.
The event is free and open to the public, and it will include activities for children as well as adults with a variety of carnival-style games available at the facility including a bonfire, face painting, and hayrides.
“Children will be rewarded for their participation in these games booths with a variety of individually wrapped candies, treats, and prizes,” reads the Angola Assembly of God prepared statement.
Assembly of God asks the participants to wear church-appropriate costumes that are neither scary nor gory.
Pokagon State Park
Halloween celebrations at Pokagon State Park will start Friday, with the Night Hike to Hell's Point from 7-9 p.m. Hike to Hell's Point invites the visitors to hike to the park’s highest point in the dark. This self-guided walk begins on Trail Three at Potawatomi Inn.
Saturday at 9 a.m. fall painting will be held at Trine State Recreation Area. The event will continue through 6 p.m., and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. local artists will be creating en plein air paintings, reads the park program.
Over the Halloween weekend Pokagon State Park will also host a Pumpkin Carving Contest Saturday from 10-11:30 a.m., a puppet show scheduled for 3 p.m. at the CCC Shelter, and Happy Owl-Oween event, where the visitors will get a chance to see live owls and learn how they are adapted for life in the wild, at the CCC Shelter lawn from 1-2 p.m.
Saturday, starting at 7 p.m., storyteller Lou Ann Homan will read spooky stories at CCC Shelter. Halloween Scavenger hunt is planned at Pokagon for Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The hunt will start and finish at the Nature Center, and it will include small prizes.
Throughout Halloween weekend Pokagon guests are also invited to take part in Campsite Decoration Contest. Winners will be announced on the Pokagon Facebook page Monday.
