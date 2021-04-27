ANGOLA — Trine University set records over this past school year for the numbers of employers and students attending career events, even while implementing precautions to maintain campus health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trine welcomed 238 employers to virtual and on-campus career fairs during 2020-21, an increase of 25% from the previous year's total of 190 and more than four times the number who attended fairs (59) in 2014-15. That total includes 43 new employers who chose to recruit at Trine's events this past year.
In addition, 766 Trine students attended career fairs, a 16.5% increase over the 2019-20 total of 657.
During the fall semester, the university provided a unique opportunity for students and employers to connect by offering the Tailgate for Talent career fair. Aided by beautiful fall weather, the event was held outside to provide social distancing and allowed employers to bring trailers, products and other props to promote their business as they met with Trine students.
"Our Career Center staff did an incredible job of devising innovative solutions to the challenges created by the pandemic," said Jason Blume, executive director of Trine innovation 1. "The continued growth in the number of companies also reflects the high demand for Trine University graduates, who are equipped with practical skills and a knowledge base that allows them to immediately make a positive impact in the workplace."
Trine University's career fairs are part of a multitude of services provided to help students gain practical experience through internships and co-ops as well as help graduates begin successful careers. More than 99 percent of Trine graduates over the past seven years have been employed or enrolled in graduate school within six months of completing their degree.
