ANGOLA — At the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, COVID-19 precautions included limited admission to schools — excluding parents and volunteers.
Local volunteers help out in classrooms during a normal school year, providing special lessons to students such as Junior Achievement economics courses and assisting teachers with everyday activities.
“I have learned to utilize volunteers so much that it has had an impact on how I run my room,” said Ryan Park Elementary School teacher Julie Clary.
Some volunteers and employees from the Steuben County Literacy Coalition have provided virtual outreach.
Volunteer Bruce Andres continued his Real Men Read program for Ryan Park second-graders by videotaping himself reading books after schools were shuttered in March due to the pandemic.
“This year he has met our three classrooms individually via Google Meet to read live to us,” said Clary. “He sent books to each child, compliments of the Literacy Coalition, for Christmas.”
While it is easy to throw up one’s hands and forgo usual activities during the COVID-19 emergency, Clary said Andres, a long-time volunteer, “reached out to us and made this work for our kids … He is a hero.”
Literacy Coalition employees Chris Phillips and Andrea Strayer have been providing mental health programming virtually, said Executive Director Breann Fink.
“Andrea does art therapy for all our BASE programs and Chris chats with our Angola and Fremont middle school kids about the stresses of middle school,” she said. “We have also scheduled virtual family science nights.”
BASE is an after-school program offered at area schools.
This year, Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana adapted to engage students in a series meant to foster entrepreneurship, financial literacy and work readiness.
“The delivery method may be a bit different,” said JA program coordinator Adrienne Dircksen, but the lessons could go on with either the teacher leading the program or the volunteer appearing virtually. JA provides hands-on activities and worksheets for the children while the teacher or volunteer explains business principles.
JA and the Literacy Coalition welcome volunteers, said Dircksen and Fink. Even through COVID-19 has caused chaos in the world, schools and local youth-centered organizations are still trying to do what they can to help local children.
(0) comments
