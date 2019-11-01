ANGOLA — On Nov. 14, the second class from the Angola Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy will graduate, having completed 30 hours of class time spread across 10 weeks.
Stu Hamblen, chief of police for the city of Angola, said the classes have covered a little bit of everything, including the history of policing, firearms-style training, scenario-based training, K-9 demonstrations including bite work, building scenarios, force on force and defensive tactics.
Wednesday, the class covered Below 100, which Hamblen said focuses on the goal of getting police officer line of duty deaths to below 100 for a year. Angola Police officers Case Gilbert and Ken Whitmire taught the session.
“Main causes of officer death are seat belts, no vest, speeding and complacency,” Hamblen said.
Gilbert and Whitmire showed the class several statistics as well as videos of actual officer-involved crashes during the session, also sharing the stories that go along with the video footage.
Lorrie O’Beirne said she decided to be a part of the academy because so much of the publicity surrounding police officers is negative.
“I don’t feel that accurately portrays reality,” she said. “In any profession, there are some bad eggs, but the majority are really good.”
The whole course, she said, has been a great experience that has taught her a lot.
O’Beirne also joined the course because, as a board member for Steuben County Mobile Meals, she thought it would be a good learning experience that would give her information that could be passed onto drivers that deliver the meals.
She’s also a marching band parent and knew she’d be able to pass on some valuable information to the 90-something band members she spends weekends around during competition season.
“Anything I learn, I can pass onto the kids,” she said. “If they say something, I can direct or help them with what they need.”
Joe Hysong decided to be a part of the academy because residents Phil Roe and Jeff Hicks, who both were in the first class, told him it was something he really should do.
“I’ve been able to learn what these guys do and all of the time and effort they have to put in,” Hysong said.
Some of these classes, when full length for officers, would run two or three days, Hysong said.
“I’m blown away listening to these guys talk about how the law changes all the time,” he said. “I think everyone in the city should take this class.”
The next round of the Citizens Police Academy will begin Sept. 3, 2020.
To apply, a person must be 21 or older, have no felony convictions, no misdemeanor convictions in the past three years, be able to pass a city-conducted background check and possess a desire to understand more about the department and the role public safety plays in the community.
Attendees must be able to make 80% of the sessions, be engaged in activities and discussions and have the desire to assist the department with future programs and events in the community.
Applications are available now online at angolain.org. Hamblen said a few applications have already been turned in.
There is no cost to attend the academy.
For more information or to have additional questions answered, email police@angolain.org.
