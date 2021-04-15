DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Trine University's High Voltage Dance Team finished third during its first trip to the National Dance Alliance Collegiate national championship, held April 8-9.
Among the team's members are Kenydee Otto of Coldwater, Michigan, majoring in exercise science-pre physical therapy at Trine.
Trine finished with 86.88 points in the team performance division III Finals, less than one point behind second-place University of Texas at Dallas. Six teams total competed in the division; three in person and three virtually.
"This year was an amazing experience," said Coach Shea Sims. "This is the third year that the team has tried to compete at NDA College Nationals. There were so many hurdles set in front of them and together they overcame each one. I am so thankful for the girls' hard work and the support of the university to allow the ladies to do so. We were thankful to compete in person."
The team performance division combines three styles: pom, jazz and hip hop. Teams are required to perform at least 30 consecutive seconds in each style.
Trine qualified for the national event by winning a bronze bid at its home camp over the summer.
