ANGOLA — If you see Doug Stukey packing his water skis, wetsuit, gloves and helmet, make sure to wish him luck as he embarks on a journey to Kansas.
Competing alongside over 500 other athletes, Stukey looks to win titles at the GOODE National Water Ski Championships.
Located at Mystic Lakes, Maize, Kansas, the national event began on Sunday and continues through Saturday. Stukey is scheduled to compete Thursday and Friday at 7 a.m. CST. The competition holds four categories: slalom, trick, jump and overall.
“Each one has its own uniqueness, but overall takes so much more discipline,” Stukey said.
During Stukey’s two days at Mystic Lakes, he will compete for an overall title. Performing tricks on Thursday and finishing on Friday with slalom and jump, Stukey often water skis on Lake James.
As a native of Steuben County, home of 101 lakes, Stukey has been water skiing since he was 8 years old. For 50 years Doug has participated in and practiced with support, 41 of those years with John Peters.
“It’s the thrill of it. There’s such a sensation of gliding,” Stukey said.
In order to qualify for the national championship, athletes must have either placed in the top five in the previous year’s national championship or at a 2022 regional competition.
Held in late July, Stukey earned three medals at the 2022 Midwest Regional Championships. Due to its size and number of lakes, the Midwest regionals is one of the largest.
“I’m a natural-born athlete. I love to compete,” Stukey said.
This year marks the 100th year of water skiing and the 80th year of the national competition. Each category has its own judging criteria based on how they are scored.
Although Stukey is competing in the overall division, he favors slalom.
“Nothing beats the feeling of successfully doing the slalom,” Stukey said. “The course is designed to always win. The rope gets shorter and the boat speeds up.”
The National Water Ski Championships are broadcast live and viewable on the Waterski Broadcasting Co.’s YouTube page.
