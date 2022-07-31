Order in the court?
Of course.
Cameras in the court?
Not so much.
Most judges and attorneys surveyed in the four-county area are lukewarm to the idea of allowing cameras in the courtroom, citing concerns on how it could negatively impact the pursuit of justice.
Currently, Indiana State Supreme Court policy prohibits anyone from the public recording, taking pictures or providing a video stream of court proceedings — without prior approval of the high court.
But that may be changing.
The Supreme Court has been taking comments from judges and lawyers regarding a proposed amendment to the Indiana Code of Judicial Conduct.
The amendment includes language which would allow the judge at the local court to allow “the broadcasting, televising, recording or photographing of court proceedings or the courtroom by members of the news media.”
The amendment said the following conditions must be adhered to:
• the means of recording will not distract participants or impair the dignity of the proceedings; and
• the broadcasting is restricted to non-confidential proceedings.
The amendment’s comment section includes wording saying “the judge has discretion to interrupt or stop the coverage if he or she deems the interruption or stoppage appropriate.”
The comments also limit the potential broadcasting or live feeds to accredited media.
The period for accepting comments from judges and lawyers ends Monday.
Kathryn Dolan, the chief public information officer for the Indiana Supreme Court, stressed the rule is simply a proposal at this point, and that there is no timetable for the Supreme Court to make a decision whether or not to allow cameras in the courtroom.
Local judges and attorneys aren’t too keen on the idea, with most citing the need to protect the integrity of proceedings.
“My concern is the risk that cameras will change how witnesses testify, knowing that what they say may be broadcast,” Noble Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer said. “There is also a fear of both attorneys and litigants possibly being more melodramatic and playing to the cameras.”
One of Noble County Chief Public Defender Jim Abbs’ concerns is how being televised or photographed would affect witnesses.
“Criminal trials are very serious matters with very serious consequences to an accused, including loss of freedom,” Abbs said. “It is absolutely essential that the accused receive a fair trial. Many, if not most, witnesses in a case have never been on television and most people, nervous from having to testify, will be even more nervous if on television. This could have a direct effect on their testimony. If some answer makes him or her look bad for any reason or sympathetic toward someone others dislike, that person may hold back or even change their testimony which can have a direct impact on a case.”
It’s not just the witnesses who could be impacted, Steuben Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat said.
“I fear that cameras, or still photographs, would distract the attention of jurors away from what the witness was saying and toward the cameras,” Wheat said.
Workers in the judicial system want a fair process. For both of those reasons — and others — Auburn attorney Robert Hardy would like to keep cameras out of the courtroom.
“I think cameras are bad,” Hardy said. “Cameras in the courtroom change the dynamic.”
People who are interested in following a case can go the courtroom to see justice at work themselves, Hardy pointed out.
“I think that is more than sufficient,” he said.
Hardy also had concerns that some attorneys might play to the cameras. It’s a concern shared by Abbs.
“This can also have an impact on the attorneys trying the case, especially new ones,” Abbs said. “Trying a criminal case when someone’s freedom is dependent on the outcome is a very heavy responsibility. Like anyone, attorneys want to look good in doing his or her job. The cameras are now an additional distraction especially if the attorney believes he or she made a mistake or sees or reads about it that evening.
“The attorney must be focused on his or her representation of the accused, not on how they look or are perceived after the fact.”
Abbs also expressed concern with the idea that showing all the testimony in a court proceedings would include footage of the victim.
“The accused will be seen, but will the alleged victim?” Abbs said. “If it is going to be in the media, should not everyone be viewed and how is it fair to select and paste what is seen. An alleged victim could be lying and should not the public see all of this?”
LaGrange County Circuit Court Judge William Walz IV said there is some potential for good to come out of allowing cameras in the courtroom under certain circumstances.
“Cameras certainly could be a good thing by facilitating a better understanding of what is occurring in court consistent with the old adage ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’” Walz said.
Walz added that just because cameras may be allowed in the courtroom doesn’t mean they will.
“If the proposed changes are adopted, the court will continue to strive to be open and transparent while safeguarding the dignity of the litigants, victims and other participants in both civil and criminal justice proceedings,” Walz said. “All that being said, it is unlikely that the LaGrange Circuit Court would regularly allow the video broadcast of non-confidential proceedings at this time.”
Kramer said the trend is to allow more cameras in courtrooms.
“I am happy with the current rule prohibiting cameras in the courtroom, but realize that sooner or later things will change,” Kramer said. “Indiana and the federal courts are about the last courts that have that prohibition.”
When the change does come, Kramer said he can only hope everyone adjusts quickly so the focus can stay on everyone getting a fair hearing.
Noble Superior Court 1 Judge Steven Clouse is also wary of cameras being allowed in the courtroom, but said the proposed rule does allow for judges to say how — and where — cameras are utilized.
“If the rule does go into place I would envision limiting where cameras may be placed in the courtroom and when cameras may be used during a hearing or trial,” Clouse said. “It is a delicate balance between maintaining the solemnness of the courtroom while allowing the public to have access to the proceedings through cameras and other recording devices.”
Abbs said the emphasis must be on justice being served.
“In the simplest terms, the accused getting a fair trial must be insured,” he said. “This is not a sport nor reality TV. It is of supreme importance and should be viewed this way.”
