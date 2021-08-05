Five people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday and Thursday. Formal charges, if any, are by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Eric W. Cottrell, 42, of the 1200 block of South State Street, Kendallville, arrested on U.S. 20 near Interstate 69 on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Matthew R. Hoover, 29, of the 300 block of Vinyard Street, Anderson, arrested at the Anderson Police Department on a warrant alleging felony murder.
• Devon C. Lytle, 20, of the 500 block of Cora Lane, Fremont, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Jeffrey A. Robertson, 64, of the 300 block of West Southern Road, Bronson, Michigan, arrested in the 6900 block of Old U.S. 27, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Laurel R. Walkup, 34, of the 500 block of Schaeffer Drive, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on Lane 530 Lake James on a charge of misdemeanor public intoxication.
