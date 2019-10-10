Three people arrested by police Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Wednesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Julie T. Harter, 51, of the 9000 block of Big Rock Drive, Kalamazoo, Michigan, arrested in the 3000 block of North S.R. 127 on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Jason A. Hutter, 40, of the 1000 block of Apollo Drive, arrested on a warrant alleging felony theft.
• Joshua M. Wall, 26, of the 100 block of Pine Grove, Bluffton, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.