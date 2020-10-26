Many arrests over weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• James R. Aaron, 50, of the 800 block of South C.R. 800W, arrested at home on a felony charge of strangulation.
• Kyle B. Friend, 27, of the 800 block of Whipple Road, Bronson, Michigan, arrested in Angola on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Troy M. Fugate, 37, of the 8000 block of West C.R. 700S, Hudson, arrested on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court and domestic battery.
• Nicklaus J. Galliers, 23, of the 100 block of Fairfield Drive, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on Interstate 69 on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Jack B. Harrell, 42, of the 11000 block of East C.R. 650S, Hudson, arrested on a warrant alleging felony neglect of a dependent causing death.
• Dallas L. Julow, 55, of the 100 block of North S.R. 327, arrested on a warrant alleging felony rape.
• Michael P. McNally II, 18, of the 300 block of South Shoup Avenue, Wauseon, Ohio, arrested at East Maumee and Martha streets on misdemeanor charges of false informing, minor in possession or consumption of alcohol and possession of marijuana.
• Aaron R. Newland, 20, of the 14000 block of C.R. H, Wauseon, Ohio, arrested at East Maumee and Martha streets on a misdemeanor charge of minor in possession or consumption of alcohol.
• Jackson A. Oberkiser, 23, of the 100 block of Lane 137 Big Turkey Lake, Hudson, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Miguel A. Ortiz, 25, of the 900 block of Lane 150 Hamilton Lake, Hamilton, arrested on a warrant alleging felony probation violation and contempt of court.
• Aaron W. Parys, 36, of the 400 block of Maple Lane, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested in the 6000 block of North Old U.S. 27 on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Ryan J. Rudy, 36, of the 300 block of West Toledo Street, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear.
• Jason R. Tuttle, 33, of the 400 block of Lane 275A Turkey Lake, Hudson, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear.
