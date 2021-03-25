INDIANAPOLIS — Emily Wampler, a Trine University elementary education/special education major from Bloomington, was one of 30 students named as "Realizing the Dream" recipients by the Independent Colleges of Indiana.
The scholarship program annually recognizes first-generation college students from each of ICI's private, non-profit colleges and universities. Students are selected for the $3,000 award for outstanding achievement during their freshman year as they successfully advance toward completing their bachelor's degrees.
The scholarship is made possible by a grant from Lilly Endowment Inc.
The program historically honored recipients, their families and influential educators at an annual event. However, due to the current pandemic, organizers created individual videos of each student describing what it means to them to be a first-generation college student and thanking the influential educator they have chosen to honor.
In addition to the students' scholarship awards, the influential educators also receive $1,000 in professional development grants.
Wampler honored Michelle Klawans, her math teacher at Bloomington High School North. Wampler said Klawans "pushed me to be a better person and student every day" and inspired her to pursue teaching as a career.
Videos can be found at icindiana.org/rtd.
"Thanks to the continued support of Lilly Endowment, we get the opportunity to hear the inspiring stories of these first-generation students and the impact local educators have had on their drive to succeed academically," ICI President & CEO David W. Wantz said. "Especially during these challenging times, these scholarship awards will provide critical support for these young people who are dreaming of future success."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.