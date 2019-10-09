ANGOLA —Krista Miller has rejoined Cameron Memorial Community Hospital as its new executive director of fund development.
Miller, previously the CEO of YMCA of Steuben County, will be leading the charge for all Cameron Foundation efforts.
“When looking for a new team member, we gravitate towards applicants that are passionate about Cameron’s mission and the Angola community,” said Connie McCahill, president and CEO of Cameron. “Krista not only is a proud member of Steuben County, but she cares deeply about community health, which was apparent in her work with the YMCA. We are thrilled to have her back.”
This isn’t Miller’s first time working for Cameron. Prior to the YMCA, she was the development director for the Cameron Foundation for three years. Miller has worked in the non-profit realm since 1992, where she has aided universities, fine arts programs and assisted in event planning and coordination.
Miller is happy to be reunited with Cameron Hospital.
“After seven years away from this great organization, I’m excited to be back with old friends,” said Miller. “The hospital has experienced so much growth since I’ve left. I’m looking forward to this new journey and to leading fundraising efforts.”
Miller is married and has two children. Her longtime commitment to Steuben County is notable in her work as a board member for Angola Area Chamber of Commerce, her work with Shape-Up Steuben and volunteer ties to United Way of Steuben County. When not working, Miller and her family enjoy watching and playing baseball, boating on the lake and snow skiing.
For more information on Cameron Hospital, visit cameronmch.com or its Facebook page @CameronHospital.
