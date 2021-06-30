LAKE GAGE — It’s the end of an era this year as Grace Johnson and Emily McCrea are set to host the last Little John’s Lemonade Stand on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 6350 W. Orland Road, Angola.
The pair, best friends for more than a decade, are going into high school this fall at Prairie Heights High School and aren’t letting the end of the stand be the end of their philanthropic endeavors.
“We both hope to do other volunteer work since we’ll no longer be doing the lemonade stand,” said McCrea.
The stand was started in 2012 in honor of their friend John Stukey Jr., who was also Emily’s cousin, who died as a child from cancer.
Since that first stand, the project has only grown and has raised more than $50,000 for area families affected in some way by childhood cancers.
This year’s recipients are the Steuben County Cancer Association and Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
Several of the families, even if their child has lost their battle with cancer, have continued to support the stand and its mission by coming back to help, helping raise funds and awareness and just supporting what Grace and Emily have built with their families.
“It has been a really nice experience,” said McCrea.
The Stoy family, whose daughter Olivia was a past lemonade stand recipient, are always ready to lend a hand during the event each summer. McCrea said they’ll come hold signs, help with lemonade, whatever they can do to help make the fundraiser a success.
“They go out of their way to help us,” McCrea said. “They’re awesome.”
The Gillette family, whose son Canton was a recipient, also are big supporters even though Canton lost his battle with cancer in 2016.
“The families we’ve supported in the past always come because they know how it feels,” Johnson said.
“The community has been super amazing too,” McCrea said. “Without them, we couldn’t do what we do.”
Some of the most noticeable supporters over the years, the girls agreed, have been the American Legion Riders from legion posts around the area.
“They’re always huge supporters,” McCrea said. “They always come out and donate.”
The group started small, with mostly riders from the Orland American Legion coming to the stand. But it quickly grew to include riders from Fremont, Hamilton, Albion and more.
“We get a lot of different groups of people, lots of families,” Johnson said.
Donations over the years have poured in from far outside northeast Indiana. The stand has seen donations come in from a family in North Carolina as well as family members that have been deployed in the Middle East with the military, all to support the cause.
“You really can see how even a small community can make such a big impact on people,” Johnson said.
Donations can be made even by those not able to attend the stand by mailing a check to Little John’s Lemonade Stand care of Brittany Johnson, 55 Lane 250A Lake Gage, Angola, IN 46703. Checks can be made payable to Little John’s Lemonade Stand.
Johnson and McCrea want to make the 2021 stand the best ever in terms of donations.
Memories of stands past and other information can be found on Facebook, @littlejohnslemonadestand.
