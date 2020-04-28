ANGOLA — If travel and social distancing restrictions are loosened, northeastern Indiana will host Brazilian guests in mid-June.
The Rotary Exchange started in March, before the coronavirus pandemic slowed the world to a cautious halt as the death toll from the disease continues to rise.
Sandy Sanborn, who will become president of the Rotary Club of Angola this year, was among 11 people from six clubs in northeastern Indiana that traveled to Brazil March 3-16. They included Diane and David Hines of Auburn as well as representatives from Rotary clubs in Elkhart, Rochester and Bluffton.
At the time, national media had just begun disseminating information about the coronavirus outbreak in China.
“It really wasn’t on our radar screen except for that,” said Sanborn. “All the time we were in Brazil we didn’t hear much of it.”
Prior to international measures to quell the spread of the virus, the Rotary contingent enjoyed a relaxed, social experience with their peers in the South American country.
“The people were just so welcoming,” said Sanborn. He said the American guests were treated like family and met with curiosity about their lives.
“We were always with someone who spoke good or passable English,” said Sanborn. English is becoming a second language for Brazilians, whose main language is Portuguese.
And, noted Sanborn, a smile and a hug are universal.
He stayed in host homes, visiting five cities during the two-week tour, traveling around 800 miles in all. The Indiana Rotarians were welcomed at the airport in Rio Prado, Portugal, the home base for the tour.
They were immersed in Brazilian cuisine, culture and club practices. One of the main projects of the Rio Prado club is supporting agencies for disabled workers, similar to RISE in Angola.
“They were very proud, and rightfully so, of their Rotary clubs,” said Sanborn. While Rotarians in Angola use space at the Elks Lodge, the Rotary groups in Brazil tend to have their own clubhouses.
“Every night was a party or barbecue,” said Sanborn. “They get together a lot. They love beer. .... We were at one of their clubhouses that had a dedicated outdoor barbecue party area.”
One night, due to a slight miscommunication, Sanborn attended a family birthday party with his Rotary host instead of staying at the clubhouse. Cake, candles, grandmas and grandpas — all the typical birthday fare was there.
“It was just like being in Angola at a birthday party,” said Sanborn with delight. While he sort of crashed the party, he said he loved the intimate glimpse into a Brazilian family’s life.
Rotary in Brazil tends to be a family affair as well.
“Usually a husband and wife are a component of membership,” Sanborn said.
The economy in Brazil seemed to be very vibrant, he said. The people they stayed with were professionals like doctors, lawyers and corporate managers.
“They take great pride in their children’s education,” said Sanborn, whose only cost for the trip was an airline ticket.
“We toured hospitals that specialize in reconstructive surgery for some of these devastating facial cancers,” said Sanborn. They toured an ecological farm with a coffee plantation and bed and breakfast.
Coffee is a main crop in Brazil, along with rubber trees, sugar cane and oranges. Because of its year-long growing season, Brazilians benefit from prolific watermelon and other fruits and vegetables, said Sanborn.
He described the diet as “very beef-centered” with steak houses galore. The food is prepared with few spices compared to American fare. A typical meal might be barbecued beef, rice, beans and a salad with mangoes and oranges.
“The advancement of international understanding, goodwill and peace through a world fellowship of business and professional persons” is one of the objects of Rotary International.
On June 13, a Rotary Exchange group from Brazil is planning to come to northeastern Indiana.
“We have friends down there that we are dying to see again,” said Sanborn.
Tentatively, they will be in Steuben County June 13-15.
