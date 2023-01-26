Three people arrested by police on Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers on Wednesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• James S. Miller, 36, of the 1600 block of C.R. 79, Butler, arrested in the 200 block of West Maumee Street on a fugitive warrant.
• Adam L. Prosser, 41, of the 4000 block of East Beecher Street, Hamilton, arrested at home on charges of felony strangulation and misdemeanor battery.
• Elmer Sandigo, 31, of the 900 block of East C.R. 300N, arrested on North Wayne Street at Wendall Jacob Avenue on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
