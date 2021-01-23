WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Indiana National Guard is staying in Washington after providing security during Wednesday's inauguration ceremony.
"The National Guard has a long and proud history of inauguration support," Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, said in a news release. "The forefathers of today's National Guard were present for the inauguration of George Washington, and we have been part of every inauguration since. We stand ready to support this national event with our interagency partners."
On the day of and during the days leading up to, Indiana Guardsmen provided security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through the presidential inauguration. Military support to inaugurations by Guard members dates back 232 years to when Washington began his inaugural journey from his home in Mount Vernon, Virginia, to New York City, then the U.S. capital.
"Our Hoosier Guardsmen stood ready with more than 25,000 citizen-soldiers and citizen-airmen from around the country to help ensure a peaceful transfer of authority at our nation's capital," Indiana Adjutant General Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles said in the news release. "In Indiana, we continue to support COVID-19-response missions — assisting at long-term care facilities, distributing invaluable personal protection equipment and also helping to distribute the coronavirus vaccination. Yet we could not do all this without the love and support from our family, friends, communities and civilian employers. Thank you, Indiana."
Up to 25,000 citizen-soldiers and -airmen from 54 states, territories and District of Columbia, are currently authorized to provide security, communications, medical evacuation and other support to civilian authorities in the district throughout the presidential inauguration.
"I didn't know what to expect coming into this mission," Indiana Guardsman Sgt. Tabitha Blair, who provided administrative support to an operations center, said in the news release. "I am impressed by the structure, the layers of security and the hours of analysis that went into completing this mission; I am honored and proud to be a part of such an important part of our democratic process."
Following the inauguration, Indiana Guardsmen will continue to support local, state and federal agencies until the mission is complete.
On Thursday, Sen. Mike Braun, R-IN, visited the Indiana National Guard stationed in Washington.
"I spent the morning having a great conversation and fielding many questions with the Indiana National Guard,” Braun said. “I am grateful for their service protecting the Capitol and Washington D.C. this week and thankful to them and their families for the sacrifices they have made for our nation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.