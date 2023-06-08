ANGOLA — The Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District has announced its Conservation Camp will take place on July 11 at Pokagon State Park.
This year’s theme is “Our Wonderful Water!”
The camp costs $10 per camper ages 8-14 and runs from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with lunch provided. Drop off is at the Pokagon Nature Center, with afternoon pickup at the CCC Shelter.
The day will be filled with a presentation by Pokagon interpretive naturalists, a nature hike, a craft, lunch and afternoon games. This camp is one of three being offered in northeast Indiana this summer. LaGrange County’s camp has been scheduled for June 20 and Whitley County’s Camp is scheduled for Aug. 1.
Steuben County SWCD is once again offering a scholarship for Steuben County youth who would like to attend the July 11 Conservation Camp at Pokagon or any of the northeast Indiana conservation camps. This means the total cost for each Steuben County camper will only be $5 per camp.
Space is limited. The deadline to register for the Steuben County Conservation Camp is July 3.
Contact the Steuben County SWCD office for more information on any of the camps at 665-3211, ext. 3. You can also visit the Steuben County SWCD website at steubenswcd.org for more details.
