ANGOLA — Cameron Hospital is monitoring the evolving situation related to COVID19, also known as coronavirus, and issued this statement Friday afternoon:
“We are working closely with local and state health departments to ensure the safety of our patients, staff and community. As a member of the Indiana District III Hospital Emergency Preparedness Planning Committee, we have always recognized the need for ongoing training and preparation for all potential health hazard events.
“Specific to COVID19, Cameron has recently expanded our screening questions to quickly identify patients considered to be high risk. Recently the hospital’s Emergency Department teamed up with the Steuben County ... Health Department to conduct a COVID19 drill.
“Although no patients have presented with the virus in our service area we stand, as always, prepared and ready.”
For additional information on preparedness activity you can take at home, visit: CDC.gov or state.in.us/isdh/
