FREMONT —A Fremont man was charged with four crimes — two of which were felonies — in an incident where a man allegedly was held against his will and beaten on Thursday night, said a news release issued by the Indiana State Police on Sunday.
On Thursday at approximately 10:15 p.m., Steuben County Communications put out a call to investigate a reported fight at the Traveler’s Inn on S.R. 120 in Fremont. Trooper Dan Burkey, Trooper Ben Walker and four Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies were nearby and quickly responded.
Upon their arrival at the Travelers Inn, Trooper Burkey located a battered adult male, Auburn resident Ryan Huffman, 25, outside one of the hotel rooms. Huffman told Burkey that he had allegedlu been held against his will, tied up in a chair and beaten while in one of the hotel rooms. Huffman also told Burkey information that proved critical in quickly assessing the situation and then locating the suspect in a hotel room.
There they located Joshua B. Baughman, 30, who was uncooperative with the police, including allegedly not giving his name to police. Baughman was initially very uncooperative with officers, refusing to identify himself, nor talk to officers about the allegations against him. Officers quickly secured Baughman and then sought a search warrant for evidence in the hotel room. During the course of executing that search warrant, officers discovered evidence of a crime scene confirming the victim’s statement.
Baughman was transported to the Steuben County jail. He continued to refuse to identify himself to officers, but eventually identified himself to the jail staff. It was then discovered that there was a full extradition felony warrant for Baughman for an alleged parole violation. Baughman was booked into custody on four charges related to the incident at the Travelers Inn. He will remain in custody pending an initial hearing on the matter then be transferred to Marion County to answer for parole violation.
Baughman was booked on preliminary charges of criminal confinement, a Level 5 Felony; battery causing injury, Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and failure to identify ones self to a law enforcement officer, C Misdemeanor.
Baughman is expected to be arraigned in Magistrate Court Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.