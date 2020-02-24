ANGOLA — The newest episode of Trine University’s Faculty Focus podcast, produced through the Trine Broadcasting Network, covers everyone’s favorite topic this time of year: taxes.
In the episode, Jeff McGowan, assistant professor in Trine’s Ketner School of Business, draws on 30 years of tax consulting experience to discuss topics such as:
• When it’s good to do taxes yourself, and when you need a professional.
• What to look for in a professional tax preparer.
• Common mistakes people make when doing their own taxes.
• What to do if you get audited.
• Common tax-related scams, and what to do if you’re a victim.
• Key changes resulting from recent tax reform.
McGowan also discusses strange things that have been claimed and allowed as deductions, and talks about Trine University’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.
The Faculty Focus podcast features interviews with Trine University faculty members about current research and/or topics of interest to the community at large. Hosted by James Tew, senior director of content and communications, the podcast is available at facultyfocus.transistor.fm as well as on trineradio.com and platforms such as Spotify, iTunes, Google Play and Stitcher.
