AUBURN — It was the mid-1980s, and the widowed mother of Ellen England, Mary Brandon Husselman, was downsizing to a smaller house in her hometown of Auburn.
Included in the shipment to England, who at that time lived in California, was a box, labeled, “Bill’s War Letters.”
“Bill” was England's father, Bill Husselman, and the letters had been written to his parents while serving stateside and in northwest Europe with the U.S. Army during World War II.
“I had known he was in the war but didn’t know the letters existed,” England said.
“I opened a few but I was busy and didn’t have time to deal with them so I put them back in the box."
After retiring and moving back to Auburn, England began looking at the letters.
“I realized that they really were interesting,” she said.
So she set about sorting them chronologically and started reading them.
She also transcribed the letters so she could share them with her sister and nephews.
“I thought they were so interesting that it might be good to share them outside the family,” England said.
England knew that fellow Auburn resident, Barbara Olenyik Morrow, was a writer.
“I sent her a few and said, ‘What do you think? Are they interesting enough to share more widely? If so, how to go about it?'” England said.
She continued to transcribe her father’s 296 letters, concluding in February 2012. England then learned that there were 209 letters in an upstairs closet of her sister, Ann Thomas, written by their mother during World War II when she had been an American Red Cross worker in Italy.
“I put them in order and started typing again,” England said.
“I decided to work them into a book. Barb (Morrow) took off with it.”
And so began their collaborative project and their book, “Army Guy, Red Cross Gal: The Lives and Letters of Two Small-Town Hoosiers Who Helped Win World War II.”
“Never did their paths cross during World War II, never did their duties — wildly different — overlap. But the two were united by the ethic of teamwork, sacrifice, determination, and courage, the same ethic that propelled millions of Americans in the early 1940s to adjust the course of their lives and vigorously defend freedom,” according to the book back cover copy.
“The letters were very well written and engaging, but I thought, ‘Those letters need context to string them together,’” Morrow explained.
“I needed to craft a narrative.”
"The letters address the war’s hardships and monotony. They speak of love for family and home. Bill's and Mary's stories are separate, important, and remarkable — and they meld into one story when the war ends," the book states.
Morrow noted the book contains two voices — one male and one female.
“I think so often World War II is told from the viewpoint of a man,” Morrow said.
“This was a chance to tell a story with two voices in one book.”
Readers can hear about the war in alternating voices in alternating chapters, Morrow added.
“I was expecting more of stringing the letters along. That was my original intent,” England said of her concept for the book.
“It was Barb’s idea to do it the way it was done. I think it’s perfect. I’m very happy with it.”
After the war, Bill and Mary returned to Auburn. The book tells how, sometime in the late winter or early spring of 1946, they met for cocktails at the Auburn Hotel. Both were in their mid-30s and single with no immediate prospects for marriage, the book notes.
“Thus, according to family lore, Mary got right to the point over cocktails that evening. ‘Bill’ she said, ‘Don’t you think its about time we got married?’” the book recounts.
They exchanged vows on July 20, 1946 in the parsonage of Rev. George Hubbartt in Butler.
“It’s a story and there’s history,” Morrow said of the book.
“Letters are fascinating,” Morrow acknowledged.
“It’s more than that. There’s a story here.”
“I think it's fair to say there’s a little twist at the end … but it’s a twist that, I will say, it involves another person, and we struggled with a little bit in terms of how much we should reveal and present. And Ellen, to her credit, felt that with story-telling, we should be honest and so we followed the thread, and all seems good,” Morrow added.
Morrow noted many members of her and England's generation are at the point where parents have passed away or may be moving into assisted living or a retirement home.
"So hence the children, the Boomers, or maybe younger, have to clean out the family home. And you come across the boxes in the attic, the boxes in the basement or in the garage, and you think, 'There could be letters in there. And what do I do with them?'
"I think there’s sometimes an inclination, ‘We’ve got to get all this done. Get the dumpster. Or, let’s pack them up and we’ll send them to the grandkids. I don’t have time to deal with this now.’ And so my advice is take time to go through them. Give it a good effort to know what’s embedded within the letters because there’s history there. And it’s important history. And it only can take one generation and the history can be irretrievably lost," Morrow said.
Morrow and England will present a program on their book and research and answer questions Aug. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at Eckhart Public Library in Auburn. Autographed copies will be available for purchase. Morrow said she also is open to speaking to other groups in the community.
A book-signing will take place Thursday, Aug. 24, from 3-5 p.m. at Paper Gourmet, 115 N. Main St., Auburn.
Copies of the book also are available by contacting Morrow or England, and on Amazon.
