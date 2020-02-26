Police report four arrests locally
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Tuesday and Wednesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• John G. Conrad, 49, of the 100 block of Point Street, Garrett, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention.
• Christin H. Curtis, 39, of the 300 block of Bittersweet Court, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Jack B. Harrell, 41, of the 600 block of Lane 100 Lake Arrowhead, Hudson, arrested on a warrant alleging probation violation.
• Joe R. Hemsoth, 20, of the 400 block of South Shoup Street, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.