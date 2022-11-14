INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rex Early, a longtime Indiana Republican Party leader and one-time candidate for governor, has died at age 88.
Early died Friday, according to Leppert Mortuaries of Indianapolis. The cause of his death wasn’t immediately available.
Former Steuben County Republican Central Committee Chairman Tony Culver, who developed a strong friendship with Early over the years, remembered his friend in an email to The Herald Republican.
Rex Early ... was a good friend of mine and he will be dearly missed! When I was the Steuben County Republican Chairman and Rex was running for Governor, I had him as a speaker at our Lincoln Day Banquet. Our friendship grew and I was invited to a number of events at his home over the years and the one that was most memorable, was the one with Colonel Chuck Yeager," Culver said. "Rex … God Bless and 'Rest In Peace' my Friend!"
Early grew up in Vincennes and moved to Indianapolis after serving in the Marine Corps and graduating from Indiana University. He was a successful business owner and became active in politics, first being elected to a single term in the state Legislature when he was 28.
Early remained a gregarious community and political activist, serving as Vincennes University's board chairman and later as state Republican Party chairman in 1991-93.
He ran for governor in 1996 and finished second in the Republican primary to then-Indianapolis Mayor Stephen Goldsmith, who lost the general election to Democrat Frank O’Bannon. Early continued in politics, becoming state chairman of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign ahead of that year’s contested Indiana GOP primary.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb on Saturday called Early the “Indiana Republican Party’s Iron Man.”
“His wit was a weapon that could take over a room, or torpedo a campaign,” Holcomb said in a statement. “I’ll forever be proud, and grateful to have known Rex, whose loyalty and devotion to our state and nation will never be surpassed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.