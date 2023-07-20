LEO — An Indiana senator’s medical malpractice case involving the 2018 death of a young woman has an “agreed resolution,” according to court records.
State Sen. Tyler Johnson, a Republican from Leo, is an emergency room physician. The case predates his election in November 2022.
In May, Allen Superior Court Judge Andrew S. Williams ordered the parties to participate in a judicial settlement conference. It was set for August, but last week, it was canceled.
Court records cite an agreed resolution with no further details.
The lawsuit centers around the death of Esperanza Umana, a 20-year-old from Fort Wayne. She died shortly after receiving care from Johnson in an emergency room at Parkview Regional Medical Center in January 2018, leaving behind a newborn son.
Umana’s mother, Jennifer Becerra, filed suit on behalf of her daughter’s estate. She sued Johnson alongside Professional Emergency Physicians Inc. and Parkview Hospital Inc.
The senator didn’t return a request for comment.
Benjamin Ice, an attorney representing Professional Emergency Physicians declined to comment on the settlement in a phone call July 17. Jason Scheele, an attorney representing Parkview, was unavailable — but his legal administrative assistant said she wasn’t “at liberty” to speak.
“We’re not allowed to talk about the settlement,” Carol Pratt added.
Lawyers for Becerra also didn’t immediately return requests for comment.
An August hearing on motions for summary judgment, to strike and to vacate deadlines remains scheduled.
Two others have previously filed complaints with the Indiana Department of Insurance against Johnson, but in those cases, a medical review panel agreed with his care and dismissed the complaints. In the Parkview case, his peers ruled in March 2022 that Johnson deviated from the “appropriate standard of care,” a rarity in malpractice cases.
Johnson authored the state’s ban on transition-related medical care for transgender youth and is also a plaintiff in a national case to block access to abortion medication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.