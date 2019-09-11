HAMILTON — To say thank you to community members and organizations for being a part of the town of Hamilton, the town will be holding a free community picnic.
The picnic will take place on Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gnagy Park and is sponsored by the town.
“We want our organizations, our community, our fire department to know they are appreciated,” said Hamilton Deputy Clerk Jenna Steigerwald. “We’re doing so with a free picnic.”
There will be hamburgers, hot dogs and other cookout fare offered as well as drinks.
This is the second year for the now annual event.
In 2018, Steigerwald said around 150 people came to join in the gathering.
There is an event for the picnic on Facebook as well.
For more information on happenings in the town of Hamilton, visit hamiltonindiana.org or follow on Facebook, @HamiltonIndiana.
