BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights High School recently honored its graduating seniors at an awards program. Here are the award recipients.
LaGrange County Community Foundation Scholarships
Allread-Rife Family Scholarship: Samarah Orr
Amanda Lou Crotts Memorial Scholarship: Samarah Orr
Beverly Todd Memorial Scholarship: Kirsten Norton
Craig & Ronda Neff Memorial Scholarship: Katelyn Eash
HOPE Nursing Scholarship: Katelyn Eash
J. O. Mory Company Scholarship: Colton Penick
Mory Family Scholarship : Jaden Soller
Perkins Family Scholarship: Katelyn Eash
Prairie Heights Band Scholarship: Breanda Sutton
Prairie Heights Scholarship: Alex German, Colton Penick, Jaden Soller and Samarah Orr
Ray and Ruth Culp Memorial Scholarship: Katelyn Eash
Virgil and Florence Hardin Memorial Scholarship: Katelyn Eash
Steuben County Community Foundation Scholarships
Angola Rotary Club: Dakota Butler
Circle of Friends: Jaden Soller
Dale Hughes Jr. Memorial Scholarship: Samarah Orr
Fourever Friends 2011 Memorial Scholarship: Samarah Orr
Gene E. Kalb Student Scholarship Program: Colton Penick
Gerald and Waunetta B. Seagle Scholarship: Colton Penick
Glenn, Vera and Estel Sewell Memorial Nursing Scholarship: Samarah Orr
H. Pauline Hand Memorial Scholarship: Lillie Booher
Jerry and Carol Kugler Fund: Jolie Sexton
Lakeland Marine Retailers Assoc. Scholarship: Hunter Allen
Michael David Holcomb II Memorial Scholarship: Jaden Soller
Steven "Chad" Shively Memorial Scholarship: Colton Penick
Trois Wagner Wilson Nursing Scholarship: Alayna Boots
Oaken Bucket Scholarship: Miah Penick
Michelle Everidge Memorial Scholarship: Samarah Orr
Community Scholarships
Noble County Pork Producers: Ethan Freed
Parkview LaGrange: Samarha Orr
Bill Gorman Memorial Scholarship: Hunter Allen, Caylee Bachelor, Karli Hartman, Camden Hall, Lillie Booher, Samarah Orr and Jaden Soller
Mongo Lions Scholarship: Karli Hartman and Rebecca Notestine
LaGrange County Rotary Club: Samarah Orr
Angola American Legion : Kennedy Kugler, Jaden Soller, Alyana Boots, Logan Hamilton, Samarah Orr and Karlie Hartman
Sons of the Angola American Legion: Isabella Vandenbosch
Fremont American Legion: Logan Hamilton
101 Lakes Kiwanis Club: Jaden Soller
Kappa Kappa Kappa Scholarship: Jaden Soller and Cort Middleton
English Cup: Alexandra German
Delta Theta Tau: Allison Steele
Land of Lakes Lions Club Scholarship: Kennedy Kugler and Samarha Orr
Prairie Heights Education Association: Hunter Allen, Logan Hamilton, Kennedy Kugler, Aliyah Smith and Jaden Soller
Karen Denney Memorial Scholarship: Samarah Orr
Cameron Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship: Samarah Orr
DAR Good Citizen Scholarship: Samarah Orr
Steel Dynamics Inc. Scholarship: Samarah Orr
Farm Bureau Insurance: Rebecca Notestine
Stroh Lions Club: Sam Levitz and Jaden Soller
Kris Campbell Memorial: Olivia Medina
Purdue Extension: Karili Hartman and Olivia Rathburn
Department Awards
National Honor Society Senior Members: Caylee Bachelor, Alayna Boots, David Claudy, Aisha Conley, Katelyn Eash, Alexandra German, Kennedy Kugler, Sam Levitz, Olivia Medina, Rebecca Notestine, Samarah Orr, Colton Penick and Jaden Soller
Red Cross Scholarship: David Claudy and Olivia Medina
NECC All-Academic Team: Alexandria German and Jaden Soller
Marine Corp Scholastic Excellence: Alexandra German and Kennedy Kugler Marine Corp Distinguished Athlete Award: Sam Levitz and Rebecca Notestine
Marine Corp Semper Fidelis Music Award: Xander Smith
Science Department Award: Kennedy Kugler
Math Department Award: Alexandra German
John Philips Sousa Band Award: Claire Priddy
Outstanding Senior Choir Members: Cory Baker and Olivia Rathburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.