BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights High School recently honored its graduating seniors at an awards program. Here are the award recipients.

LaGrange County Community Foundation Scholarships

Allread-Rife Family Scholarship: Samarah Orr

Amanda Lou Crotts Memorial Scholarship: Samarah Orr

Beverly Todd Memorial Scholarship: Kirsten Norton

Craig & Ronda Neff Memorial Scholarship: Katelyn Eash

HOPE Nursing Scholarship: Katelyn Eash

J. O. Mory Company Scholarship: Colton Penick

Mory Family Scholarship : Jaden Soller

Perkins Family Scholarship: Katelyn Eash

Prairie Heights Band Scholarship: Breanda Sutton

Prairie Heights Scholarship: Alex German, Colton Penick, Jaden Soller and Samarah Orr

Ray and Ruth Culp Memorial Scholarship: Katelyn Eash

Virgil and Florence Hardin Memorial Scholarship: Katelyn Eash

Steuben County Community Foundation Scholarships

Angola Rotary Club: Dakota Butler

Circle of Friends: Jaden Soller

Dale Hughes Jr. Memorial Scholarship: Samarah Orr

Fourever Friends 2011 Memorial Scholarship: Samarah Orr

Gene E. Kalb Student Scholarship Program: Colton Penick

Gerald and Waunetta B. Seagle Scholarship: Colton Penick

Glenn, Vera and Estel Sewell Memorial Nursing Scholarship: Samarah Orr

H. Pauline Hand Memorial Scholarship: Lillie Booher

Jerry and Carol Kugler Fund: Jolie Sexton

Lakeland Marine Retailers Assoc. Scholarship: Hunter Allen

Michael David Holcomb II Memorial Scholarship: Jaden Soller

Steven "Chad" Shively Memorial Scholarship: Colton Penick

Trois Wagner Wilson Nursing Scholarship: Alayna Boots

Oaken Bucket Scholarship: Miah Penick

Michelle Everidge Memorial Scholarship: Samarah Orr

Community Scholarships

Noble County Pork Producers: Ethan Freed

Parkview LaGrange: Samarha Orr

Bill Gorman Memorial Scholarship: Hunter Allen, Caylee Bachelor, Karli Hartman, Camden Hall, Lillie Booher, Samarah Orr and Jaden Soller

Mongo Lions Scholarship: Karli Hartman and Rebecca Notestine

LaGrange County Rotary Club: Samarah Orr

Angola American Legion : Kennedy Kugler, Jaden Soller, Alyana Boots, Logan Hamilton, Samarah Orr and Karlie Hartman

Sons of the Angola American Legion: Isabella Vandenbosch

Fremont American Legion: Logan Hamilton

101 Lakes Kiwanis Club: Jaden Soller

Kappa Kappa Kappa Scholarship: Jaden Soller and Cort Middleton

English Cup: Alexandra German

Delta Theta Tau: Allison Steele

Land of Lakes Lions Club Scholarship: Kennedy Kugler and Samarha Orr

Prairie Heights Education Association: Hunter Allen, Logan Hamilton, Kennedy Kugler, Aliyah Smith and Jaden Soller

Karen Denney Memorial Scholarship: Samarah Orr

Cameron Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship: Samarah Orr

DAR Good Citizen Scholarship: Samarah Orr

Steel Dynamics Inc. Scholarship: Samarah Orr

Farm Bureau Insurance: Rebecca Notestine

Stroh Lions Club: Sam Levitz and Jaden Soller

Kris Campbell Memorial: Olivia Medina

Purdue Extension: Karili Hartman and Olivia Rathburn

Department Awards

National Honor Society Senior Members: Caylee Bachelor, Alayna Boots, David Claudy, Aisha Conley, Katelyn Eash, Alexandra German, Kennedy Kugler, Sam Levitz, Olivia Medina, Rebecca Notestine, Samarah Orr, Colton Penick and Jaden Soller

Red Cross Scholarship: David Claudy and Olivia Medina

NECC All-Academic Team: Alexandria German and Jaden Soller

Marine Corp Scholastic Excellence: Alexandra German and Kennedy Kugler Marine Corp Distinguished Athlete Award: Sam Levitz and Rebecca Notestine

Marine Corp Semper Fidelis Music Award: Xander Smith

Science Department Award: Kennedy Kugler

Math Department Award: Alexandra German

John Philips Sousa Band Award: Claire Priddy

Outstanding Senior Choir Members: Cory Baker and Olivia Rathburn

