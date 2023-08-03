ANGOLA — Visual arts, performing arts, no matter where you look downtown on Saturday, art will certainly be at the forefront. The annual Angola Art Festival will welcome around 60 vendors and six musical performers this year.
Beginning at 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., Public Square will be lined with painters, jewelry makers, photographers and more. Each quadrant has something different to offer and unique pieces to discover. Regional and local artists alike are set to share their passion for the self-expressive craft.
From finished products to pieces in the making, art enthusiasts are in for new experiences this year. Two area companies will hold glass blowing demonstrations in front of the Steuben County Courthouse, southeast quadrant.
Left Brain Hot Glass, Portage, Michigan, and The Glass Park, Fort Wayne, will show off the mesmerizing practice of glass blowing along with a few of their creations.
Art will also be found in the live entertainment for the day. Spread throughout Public Square, the Fort Wayne Jazz Orchestra is set to perform at 9 a.m. in the Steuben County Courtyard, next to the Courthouse. Following the band will be father-daughter duo Rob and Raigyn in the same location at noon.
Over in the southwest corner of the square will be Haley and Delbert at 9 a.m. and Cate and Delbert at noon. The southeast quadrant will have Allie Ryan perform at 9:30 a.m. The band Apart We Fall is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Public Square’s northeast corner.
“It’s (Angola Art Festival) a recurring event that happens every year, so they (artists and performers) kind of know about it, and I actually had more artists reach out to me, as in musical talent, than I have to reach out to them,” said Mackenzie Bird, the city’s community coordinator and administrator of Angola Main Street.
The free festival is for celebrating local and regional art. Vendors are traveling from across Steuben County and just over the Michigan line to participate in the yearly event. Anywhere from Hamilton and Pleasant Lake to Angola and Fremont, uplifting local creators is what it’s all about.
Fostering a love for the arts at a young age, a kids corner will offer a range of activities in the Steuben County Courtyard. Storytimes, sing-alongs, tasty treats and face painting are among the children’s entertainment.
Carnegie Public Library will read stories at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Lakes Country Music Together, Fremont, is leading children’s songs at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
“We’ll have some fun kids activities and face painting, a cotton candy vendor and all that kind of stuff,” Bird said.
Various other food vendors are set to be around Public Square on Saturday. Despite all the festival’s happening, no road closures will take place.
For more information on Saturday’s Angola Art Festival, visit their Facebook page or go to downtownangola.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.