Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Leland R. Daley, 56, of the 9000 block of East C.R. 525S, Hamilton, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Perry A. Dominguez, 34, of the 7000 block of North C.R. 700W, Orland, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention.
• Keith A. Gripman, 34, of the 800 block of South Ray Quincy Road, Montgomery, Michigan, arrested in the 100 block of West Toledo Street, Fremont, on a misdemeanor charge of public intoxication.
• Kelsey E. Hoover, 26, of the 400 block of Lane 200E Lake James, arrested on U.S. 20 at C.R. 200E on a misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended.
• Michael A. Howell, 32, of the 200 block of Chapel Lane, Ashley, arrested on Collins Street, north of Wabash Street in Ashley on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Dionne M. Milton Sr., 48, of the 600 block of East Broad Street, arrested at home on a felony charge of battery of a child.
• Danny L. Roberts Jr., 28, of the 200 block of South East Street, Milford, arrested at C.R. 250S and C.R. 1000W on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
• Jemeire V. Stiles, 30, of the 400 block of Storrs Street, Grand Rapids, Michigan, arrested on Interstate 69 on a felony charge of operating while intoxicated and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
• Jason R. Tuttle, 32, of the 400 block of Lane 275A Turkey Lake, Hudson, arrested in the 10000 block of West C.R. 475S on a felony charge of possession of a hypodermic needle and misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
