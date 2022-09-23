Two people arrested
ANGOLA — The people listed below were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by police officers on Thursday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• John L. Barringer Jr., 67, of the 2500 block of Farnsworth, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 100 block of East Gale Street on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Nicole E. Hunt, 56, of the 400 block of West Mill Street, arrested at home on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor domestic battery.
