ANGOLA — On Sunday, the Land of Lakes Running Club hosted their fourth St. Patty’s Day 5-k.
The run was sponsored by Legends Running Shop, Bradley Overhead Door, MidWest America, Dexter Axle and ReMax.
Participants were encouraged to wear St. Patrick’s day themed clothing and many runners took that as an opportunity to layer up in the cold weather.
One of the race coordinators, Randy Houser, was out early on Sunday in the chilly 19 degree weather to get the race set up and make sure everything was ready for the runners to arrive.
“We own the Legends Running Shop and this is one of our five races,” Houser said. “Our club is the Land of Lakes Running Club. Outside of Fort Wayne we are the only affiliated running club in northeast Indiana. We are also partnered with the Road Runners Club of America. That gives us people to rely on and get help from.”
They are one of the few sponsored races in the area that is insured for the safety of the runners and supporters. This race had about 137 participants sign-up for the race and 115 runners completed it.
“Overall champ was Alex Burney, an Angola senior with a time of 18:17 and our first female was Ashley Case with a time of 19:09,” said Houser.
At the race there was food and drinks for the runners, a raffle and a prize for the first 150 runners who completed the race.
Legends Running Shop is looking forward to continuing the St. Patty’s Day run next year, Houser said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.