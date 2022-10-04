Five people arrested by police on Monday
ANGOLA — The people listed below were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by police officers on Monday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Sevastian J. Callahan, 25, of the 100 block of East Stocker Street, arrested at the jail on a charge of felony theft.
• Shawn H. Leverette, 33, of the 3800 block of North S.R. 127, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Aaron C. Morgan, 32, of the 6100 block of Stone Road, Medina, Ohio, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
• Andrew D. Rhymer, 34, of the 3600 block of North S.R. 827 on charges of felony theft, theft of a motor vehicle, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and obstruction of justice and misdemeanor refusal to identify self and resisting law enforcement.
• Hope A. Richmond, 45, of the 200 block of Hiawatha Trail, Montpelier, Ohio, arrested at the jail on charges of felony leaving the scene of an accident causing death and leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury.
