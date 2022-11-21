ORLAND — Orland Town Council set up restricted and unrestricted funds at its last meeting last week for when the town takes possession of the opioid lawsuit settlement.
The funds were set up as part of the state requirement for receiving reimbursement pursuant to the National Settlement with Johnson and Johnson, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson pharmaceutical companies.
“The opioid settlement funds are required to be created by State Board of Accounts,” said Orland Town Clerk April Sanders.
Indiana has been hit hard by the opioid epidemic, reads the official website of the state of Indiana. For that reason, the state has become part of $26 billion national settlement with Johnson & Johnson, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson with the share of approximately $507 million and all cities, towns and counties in the state are participating in the settlement.
Sanders said that the state required communities to create those funds to receive the money as part of the payout that will happen over the next 18 years following the lawsuit related to the opioid addiction.
“The fund shall be a perpetual fund until terminated by future ordinance,” said Sanders.
Part of the Orland’s abatement share pursuant to the agreement amounts to the total $4,487.72, and $1,923.27 of the total amount is considered unrestricted, as in it can be used for any legal purpose, and the rest of the sum must be used for purposes that are outlined by the restrictions of the settlement.
“The expenditures may be made from the fund by appropriation by the Orland Town Council for the any purposes approved by the town from the list,” Sanders said.
The purposes the restricted opioid fund can be used among others include supporting treatment of opioid use disorder, supporting people in recovery from OUD and any co-occurring conditions through evidence-based or evidence-informed programs or strategies and providing connections to care for people who have or who are at risk of developing OUD and co-occurring conditions.
“There is a large, 10-15 pages for approved use of that money,” said Sanders.
Sanders clarified that the first installment of the opioid funds that the Town of Orland will receive this year will amount to $944.06 of restricted and $404,59 of unrestricted funds, and in subsequent years until the final payment in 2038 the installment will about around $287 a year.
“The very first settlement will be the biggest chunk, and then thereafter there will be smaller amounts,” said Sanders.
She said that the town had not yet decided what the town was going to do with those funds.
“We haven’t received any funds yet, and we haven’t had any discussion about what the funds are going to be used for,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.