ANGOLA — Trine University will present its 31st annual celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., themed “Revisiting Dr. King’s Dream,” on Friday, Feb. 3.
The event begins at 7 p.m. in Ryan Concert Hall of the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, and is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
Passion for advocacy
Keynote speaker is Raphael Bosley, professional counselor and associate minister at Greater Progressive Baptist Church, Fort Wayne.
Bosley completed his master’s degree in counselor education from Purdue University-Fort Wayne with a focus on mental health. He also received the Purdue Fort Wayne Counselor Education Clinical Excellence Award in April 2019. He serves on the Advisory Council for the mental health counseling program at PFW.
He has a passion for advocacy, serving and empowering the underserved and underrepresented populations of the community. He brings more than seven years of experience working with various populations, including but not limited to: homeless individuals, juveniles, adult offenders, at-risk youth populations and individuals with mental illnesses.
Bosley operates with an optimistic perspective. He believes, despite the darkness there is in any situation or individual, that good can be discovered and used as a tool of motivation to rebuild, reorganize and rebrand. He has dedicated himself to helping others grow personally, professionally and spiritually, in hopes that a ripple effect will be the start of individuals committing to doing the work it takes to be a better version of themselves.
Outside of the counseling office, Bosley enjoys spending time with his wife and their two beautiful children. He is a member of the American Counseling Association and the Fellowship of Christian Counselors.
Uplifting music
Niyoki Chapman and Chris Ford and the Sounds of Redemption will both return to provide music for the celebration.
Music minister Niyoki Chapman has performed as part of the sister act Milenia, which toured with Prince for five years. As a solo artist, she released two nationally distributed gospel projects, with her first single making the Top 10 on the National Billboard Gospel charts.
After recording in Nashville, she returned to Fort Wayne in 2010, beginning in her current position as minister of music at Union Baptist Church. She also currently serves as marketing account executive at Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Company.
Formerly the Fort Wayne Community Choir, Chris Ford and Sounds of Redemption features voices representing people from all walks of life. The group performs lively, upbeat Gospel music from the days when church choirs sang choir music, bringing crowds to their feet at church and civic events throughout the area.
Angola Mayor Richard Hickman and students from Trine University’s Multicultural Student Organization also will participate in the program.
The event is hosted by the Multicultural Student Organization, and co-sponsored by Lori L. Olson of Edward Jones Investments, Angola Walmart, and Trine’s Black Student Union and Office of International Services.
