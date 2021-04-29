ANGOLA — MidWest America Federal Credit Union presented checks totaling more than $8,000 to schools in Steuben County as part of an ongoing Affinity Visa® debit card program.
The partnerships with the schools, and other organizations, allow supporters to select a debit card to benefit the organization of their choice. Every time the debit card is used, the organization earns proceeds to help fund programs. The more cards that are in use, the larger the contribution.
Tammy Zarate, MidWest America’s Angola branch manager, presented proceeds totaling $4,179 to Steve Lantz, assistant principal/athletic director, of Angola High School.
A second presentation was made to Fremont Community Schools in the amount of $4,054 to Roger Probst, athletic director of Fremont High School.
Affinity Visa® debit cards are available at all MidWest America branches and issued immediately with the Credit Union’s instant issue program. The cards are free and can be used in conjunction with multiple checking account options.
MidWest America has more than $760 million in assets and serves more than 57,000 members. It was federally chartered in May 1936 and currently operates 17 branch offices in Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky and employs 185 people.
The Angola branch was opened in May 2020.
