ANGOLA — The Prairie Heights Middle School theater department will be presenting “Madagascar Jr.” as their spring musical today and Saturday.
This performance will be a musical adaption of the movie Madagascar. Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the Hippo and many more will be sharing their journey from the zoo to wild Madagascar.
Director Chris Ellert has been with the PHMS theater department for six years. He is excited to get the students back on the stage without the intrusion of COVID-19.
“A lot of the kids were away from it for a while. Getting them back into the swing of things was difficult, but they’ve been doing really well. This is the first show that we had in almost two years that we didn’t have to quarantine anybody. I am just excited to see them find the magic of theater again. To be onstage and to be singing and dancing and they love the music,” said Ellert.
The students have been working on Madagascar Jr. since right after Christmas break and their hard work is paying off. With the play coming this weekend the students and faculty have put in the extra hours to perfect the final details.
“The most exciting part as assistant director is seeing how much work these dedicated kids have put into it. Like seeing them with their end product. They’re so proud of it. It’s the thrill of getting to watch them really put out that finished product,” Assistant Director Ashlee Hoos said.
Madagascar Jr. is integrating the middle and elementary schools to give a full show to the audience. The main stage characters are played by middle school students and they have an added chorus of elementary students that will be seen periodically throughout the show.
“It is controlled chaos but it’s so much fun because we kind of use our elementary kids in the chorus as kind of a feeder into the middle school theater. We love having the elementary kids out here. They never failed to show us just how amazing they can be because they’re excited to be here,” said Hoos.
Even though it takes a lot of work to put on Madagascar Jr. the students are ready for opening night. Rehearsing the play and working together has been a learning experience for all involved.
Ava Connett, who plays Gloria the Hippo, said her favorite part of being Gloria is her self-assurance.
“She’s very out with herself, which I think is something that I need to learn more from. My favorite part would be in Grand Central station because everyone’s just together,” Ava said.
Having a lot of stage time can be intimidating but eighth grader Gabe Medina is ready to get on stage. Gabe, who plays Alex the Lion, said he is most excited for his steak song in scene five.
“I just like being onstage a lot of the time because I like bringing joy to the audience,” said Gabe.
The backstage is run mainly by students with the occasional help from the directors or parent volunteers. The students are able to learn responsibilities and be in a role that is best fit for the student.
Whether they are standing center stage or controlling lights, Prairie Heights Middle School theater has a place for everyone. Many of the students that are performing this weekend have been in productions before.
“For our eighth graders, I’m really excited that they’ve got these big lead roles and I don’t think they have 10 minutes combined of offstage time. They’re really talented. Most of them have been in theater since they were in elementary school themselves,” Hoos said.
The play will run on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Admission is $10 a ticket and tickets can be purchased online or at the door.
Madagascar Jr. will be held in the Prairie Heights High School Performing Arts Center, located at 0245 S. 1150E LaGrange.
