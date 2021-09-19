Having received school meal deliveries from her grocery vendor, Metropolitan School District of Steuben County food service director Stephanie Haynes-Clifford said the past three deliveries have been “like Christmas....you’re not sure what you’re getting!”
Haynes-Clifford is among many school food service directors feeling the impact of national supply chain issues.
“The supply chain has been slowed by COVID, lack of warehouse workers, and drivers,” Hamilton Schools Superintendent Anthony Cassel said in a message to Hamilton families.
“Schools are having a very hard time getting food in all over the U.S. The menu may not be correct as our staff scrambles to assure meals for our students. We will take necessary steps to ensure breakfast and lunch continues.”
Cassel said in a recent week, only half of an order was expected and replacement items were difficult to find.
“Again, we will continue meal service. It may look different than the menu until supplies become more reliable again,” Cassel said.
At DeKalb Central schools, the situation is no different.
“We are just experiencing a lot of shortages from our food vendors, just like any other restaurant or company in the whole nation is,” said food service director Ashlee Shroyer.
She said the district is experiencing difficulty obtaining items such as bottled water, chicken products, pizza and cheeses, as well as paper products and silverware.
“And it’s not necessarily that the food item isn’t available in the nation. It’s that there’s an employee shortage. There’s a shortage of people making the plastic to send to the company that fills it up with water that then gets shipped to us. Or a shortage in truck drivers, so it may not necessarily mean that item is obsolete. It’s the production availability is super limited,” Shroyer said.
Shroyer said the district began seeing supply issues this summer, “but not nearly as bad as we are seeing right now.”
For example, she said, one day last week, she spent almost four hours trying to substitute in products through a vendor because originally menued items weren’t available.
Haynes-Clifford said shortages have exploded in the past three weeks. Traditionally, her food service department may experience a couple of out-of-stock items each week that can easily be substituted by ordering a similar item. Now, she has over a half page of items out of stock in some buildings, she added.
“Entrees for both breakfast and lunch create the biggest challenge, as they are not as easily substituted for. When corn is out, you order a different pack or brand,” Haynes-Clifford said.
“It is very hard for the vendor to be able to communicate what may actually make the truck or not … I do not in any way mean any disrespect to our vendor. All vendors are going through this.”
Haynes-Clifford said her department has been fortunate to have sufficient items in-house with which to substitute and diligently tries to order additional items to have on hand.
East Noble School Corporation, like so many corporations across the state, is experiencing inconsistencies with food options and deliveries, said East Noble School Corporation Superintendent Teresa Gremaux.
“The national school nutrition standards, which regulate the foods that can be served to students, have made it difficult to purchase lunch and breakfast items while following these strict regulations. There is a sense of urgency for the national nutrition standards to be relaxed as we navigate through the food shortage obstacle,” Gremaux said.
“Although our food service staff is doing their best to purchase back-up supplies and seek alternative options, the supply chain is limited. The driver and worker shortage has also contributed to the situation, which has become increasingly problematic since the return to school in August.”
Shroyer said the United States Department of Agriculture and the Indiana Department of Education have granted waivers to school lunch program nutrition guidelines to help lessen the burden.
“But honestly, it is still very difficult,” Shroyer added.
For example, Shroyer said, every entree item should be 51% or more whole grain. Under the waiver, districts are allowed to serve an average of 50% of whole grain-rich items over the course of a week, she explained.
“Our breadsticks may not be whole grain one day, but as long as we’re averaging 50%, we’re still in compliance,” she added.
Shroyer said her department is being more creative in coming up with meals to serve to students.
“If we have orange chicken on our menu — it’s one of the kids’ favorites — it may not be the one brand that they love the most. We’re getting in chicken product and trying to substitute with getting a sauce from somewhere else, and then maybe some stir-fry veggies from a different company and making our own play on our menu items as much as possible,” she said.
“The managers spend hours trying to find products. It is a weekly, ongoing thing. It’s definitely a collaborative effort. Luckily, our vendors understand and they are also helping us. They’re seeing what we can’t get and they’re giving us ideas and telling us ‘Hey try this one. Another school district had success,’ or ‘We think we have this one in stock. Try that.’”
Shroyer said that school meal menus are set up so there are multiple options from which to choose.
“There’s always food. It just may not be their most favorite choice for that day,” she added.
Lakeland food service director Tammy Fennell said she is experiencing difficulties obtaining chicken products.
“When substituting items, when its menued like chicken nuggets, we try to find either a popcorn chicken or chicken tenders or even a chicken patty,” Fennell said.
“It started out where we could find substitutes when they were out of what we wanted, but this past week, that hasn’t even been possible. For our chicken that’s coming up, I had something in the freezer so we’d have something to fall back on.
“We are trying to make sure we have plenty of government chicken, like diced chicken, in our freezers, so we’re making sure we keep noodles on the shelves — something to make chicken and noodles. Anything that’s shelf-stable, we’re trying to keep on our shelves just in case we can’t find some substitution, we’ll have something to feed the kids.”
Fennell said she has been working on her menus for October and has been trying not to include things that have been out of stock. But she noted that students have favorite items and she does not want to exclude them in case they become available.
Fennell said she also is having trouble getting some paper products.
“We can’t find any straws. That’s an issue,” she added.
Shroyer said her menus for August and September were made back in July, knowing there were supply issues. Now, she is getting ready to manipulate the menus for October, November and December, she added.
“But the menu that I make is honestly going to change on a week-to-week basis because that’s how frequently the inventory is changing,” Shroyer said.
