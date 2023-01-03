ANGOLA — Steuben County Commissioners still have many more questions than answers about an interlocal agreement with Pokabache Trails, a multi-county trails task force.
Commissioners on Tuesday took another pass at signing the agreement after County Attorney Don Stuckey raised questions about it, following his review of the document.
Commissioners first took a pass at the agreement on Dec. 27 because of the questions it raised, instead turning it over to Stuckey for further review.
One area where commissioners balked was at having only two votes on the group while all other counties had three.
Commissioner President Wil Howard said Steuben County should have an equal voice on the board.
Perhaps an even bigger issue than that was how the agreement could bind Steuben County into a budget it would not have input on creating.
The group also would have an official who is not elected or bonded as the individual who would be responsible for grant money.
"I don't think grant money can go to that (task force) treasurer," Stuckey said.
Commissioners agreed they want to be part of the multi-county system, whose goal is to have a trail stretch from Pokagon State Park to Oubache State Park in Wells County, passing through DeKalb and Allen counties.
"I want to see it go forward. I want to continue to see the trails developed," Howard said.
Commissioners assigned Stuckey to discuss Steuben County's concerns with the attorney representing the task force.
Last week the problem with the agreement was the county ceding its ability to budget for the group.
The task force will be charged with deciding how much money each county will contribute to the trail development effort.
That negates a county's ability to have control over its spending, Stuckey said.
"They'd be assiging their right to budget," Stuckey said on Dec. 27. "You can withdraw from the agreement, but you're mandated to fund (it)"
Stuckey reasoned that the agreement said each entity that signs on "shall" fund the program.
"'Shall be funded,' that's a problem in my world," Stuckey said.
Jen Sharkey, former Steuben County Highway engineer who now works for Purdue University, is president of the task force.
In the Dec. 27 meeting she said she would look into language in the agreement.
Stuckey maintained that the agreement cuts out of the process the Steuben County Council, which makes spending decisions on behalf of the county.
"We're missing a step," Stuckey said.
