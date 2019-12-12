ANGOLA — The Eclectic Room, 310 W. Wendell Jacob Ave., has already booked major acts for the coming year.
Recent announcements include a well-known rock group and a hip hop country crossover extravaganza — in addition to previously scheduled rock band Pop Evil on Jan. 2.
Last week, the Eclectic Room made two big announcements via its Facebook page.
Theory of a Deadman is coming to Angola on Wednesday, April 29. Ticket sales have already been brisk, said The Eclectic Room's owner Bill Burke.
Theory of a Deadman was formed in Canada almost two decades ago. The band has had eight top 10 songs on the U.S. Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart, including three No. 1 hits: "Bad Girlfriend," "Lowlife" and "Rx (Medicate)."
Theory of a Deadman's tour in support of its new album, "Say Nothing," starts this Friday in Biloxi, Mississippi. The album is set to be released Jan. 31.
Advance tickets cost $30. One dollar from every ticket sold will be given by the band to support organizations dedicated to breaking the cycle of domestic violence and building a community free of abuse. The outreach is in cooperation with plus1.org.
A new song from "Say Nothing" was out in early November — "Strangers." It is about societal breakdown and violence. The other featured song is titled "History of Violence" and speaks to the cycle of violence created by domestic abuse.
Returning rock act 10 Years will open for Theory of a Deadman.
Tickets can be purchased at ticketweb.com, Angola Bowl, through links on The Eclectic Room's Facebook posts, by calling 269-625-8817, at Wooden Nickel stores in Fort Wayne, by texting "eclectic" to 370370 or through the web site at theeclecticroomangola.com.
The other recently announced concert will be headlined by The Lacs, American country rap duo Clay Sharpe and Brian King, on Feb. 6. The show features three complementary acts including Demun Jones, Wess Nyle and Hard Target. Tickets cost $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show.
