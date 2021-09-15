ANGOLA — The following people were among those booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers Monday and Tuesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• James M. Hibbs, 36, of the 100 block of 2nd Street, Wolcottville, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony theft of a motor vehicle.
• Lamont Larkin, 29, of the 800 block of Shawnee Drive, Angola, arrested at home on charges of felony pointing a firearm and aggravated battery and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.
• Alejandro F. Miguel, 23, of the 4300 block of West U.S. 20, arrested on S.R. 827 at C.R. 200N on a charge of misdemeanor operating without ever having obtained a license.
