ANGOLA — The Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District, along with the City of Angola MS4 coordinator, is hosting a contractor’s workshop on Dec. 3 to cover some best practices to reduce runoff from jobsites.
The workshop opens at 9:30 a.m. with sign-in and refreshments with the program starting at 10 a.m. The program will run until noon, when a free lunch will be served.
The event will be held at Club Z in the MTI Center on the Trine University campus.
"We hope you will join us for this informative workshop," said Aimee Wentworth, resource conservationist with Soil and Water.
The workshop is open to contractors from Steuben and surrounding counties.
After an introduction from Kris Thomas from the MS4 office, the program will include a talk by Matt Meersman, director of the St. Joseph River Basin Commission, who will discuss the impact of runoff on watershed health.
Next up will be Joe Moore, managing partner with Siltworm, who will share alternatives to the traditional silt fence.
Those who intend to attend the workshop must register by Nov. 22. You may do so by calling the Soil and Water Conservation District at 665-3211, ext. 3, or by emailing steubenswcd@gmail.com.
In the event of snow, Dec. 10 will be the alternate date for the workshop.
