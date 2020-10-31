ANGOLA — Public comments will be taken at a meeting Thursday concerning Metropolitan School District of Steuben County teacher contracts.
The special meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Central Gym, 500 S. Martha St., Angola.
The Angola Classroom Teachers Association has tentatively approved a contract for this school year.
The proposed 19-page contract can be read on the district web page at msdsteuben.k12.in.us.
The school board may vote to ratify teacher contracts at the special meeting.
Also on the agenda is 2020-21 compensation for classified and administrative staff. Typically, when teacher contracts are finalized by the MSD school board, it handles other employees’ contracts in the same meeting.
