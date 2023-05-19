ANGOLA — July 3-4 is set to host patriotic celebrations for Independence Day and local organizations are in the planning stages.
Beginning the festivities is Music Americana, which has its roots in the 1976 bicentennial celebration.
The 46th annual event will take place at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m., on July 3.
Returning to the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts on the Trine Unviersity campus, the program is free to the public and coordinated by the 101 Lakes Kiwanis.
The group is still seeking out performers for the 2023 event. Music selections must be patriotic or Americana. While many performers tend to return each year, new performers are always welcome.
Community members also have the opportunity to add their Veteran to the over 125-pictorial Veterans Tribute. Deadline for the photographs is June 15. For drop off details or questions regarding the event, contact Karen Shelton, program chair, at 316-9437.
On July 4, the city is partnering with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital for this year’s Fourth of July Celebration. A parade downtown at 11 a.m. will kick off the main event.
Following the parade, Commons Park will house the rest of the celebration’s activities.
At noon, the Angola Park Board hotdog giveaway will be held. Set to take place at 1 p.m., skydivers from Air Indiana Skydiving will drop over the park and a live animal show will happen in the Lions Pavilion. The next hour, at 2 p.m., marks the beginning for two more events: live music and a petting zoo.
Jungle Island Zoo will be bringing several animals including mini zebu, alpacas, mini sheep, kangaroos, mini goats, camels, a large tortoise and more.
Four acts will take the stage for live music: Bob Pogue, Jim Weber and Erica Lee, Jailbreak and Reload.
A display of Camtor fireworks is set at the finale, taking place after dark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.