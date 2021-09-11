Police arrest two on Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were among the few booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Thursday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Steven M. Restemyer, 30, of the 300 block of Caroline Drive, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested at the 5700 block of North C.R. 675E on one charge of felony contempt of court and two charges of misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Samuel H. Walters Jr., 41, of the 200 block of West State Street, Ashley, arrested on East Gale Street on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
