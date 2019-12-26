Lamentations
Jeremiah’s writings before this verse are described as laments. A lament is a passionate expression of grief or sorry. He is mourning all the hardships Jeremiah’s people have faced. He has had a rough time of it in the past several days, months and years.
As you evaluate where you have been in the last year, I hope that there have been more highs than lows. No matter what the year looked like, this verse is a fantastic verse for the new year. When we look throughout our entire life, I would imagine that each of us can point to God’s mercies time and time again.
Let’s look to scripture to see the faithful love of the Lord.
Cain
Cain gave a gift to God. Not a great gift, not a gift from his first fruits, and not the best he could offer but an offering to God. This angered Cain when God recognized that. In his seething burning anger, he killed his brother, whose gifts to the Lord were pleasing. The Lord could have killed him on the spot when he learned of his murdering his brother. He allowed him to live, although suffering a consequence, the “mark of Cain.” You can read the whole situation for yourself in Genesis 4. God’s love did not end and faithfulness did not stop. There were still mercies new in the morning for Cain.
Ruth
Ruth was married and had a promising future. She had a mother-in-law she liked. She had the promise of children in her future. Then tragedy struck the family. The tragedies were great. First, the father of the family, the patriarch, passed away. Later, Ruth’s husband and brother-in-law died. She was not Jewish. She was a Moabite.
Noami, her mother-in-law, wanted to send her home to her people. Instead, they traveled back to Noami’s homeland, and mercies were seen. There was another marriage and a baby in the future of Ruth’s life. God did not stop loving Ruth and Naomi during this time of loss and pain. You can read about Ruth and Noami in the Book of Ruth.
Peter
Peter is one of my favorite disciples. I am drawn to him, not because of his greatness but his stubbornness that I can so relate to. How do we know he is stubborn? Well, if you read the New Testament, you will discover that Peter shows himself to be stubborn, unyielding and quick to make a mistake, possibly. He denies the Lord three times in the course of his crucifixion. The Lord continues to love him as His mercy is given the morning after denial and betrayal. Read more about Peter in the Gospels; Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John.
These are just three examples of God’s working in the lives of those who believe. These are more, and I look forward to those of you who read my articles letting me know what yours are.
Go into 2020, believing this promise from the Lord. His mercies are new every morning!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.