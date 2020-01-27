ANGOLA — Dick Beardsley remembers every moment of the 1982 Boston Marathon, when he finished a close second to Alberto Salazar.
He took Angola Middle School students through the experience step by step Monday morning — the trepidation, the extreme effort, the excitement, the pain and ultimately a moment that would define his character. He ran the race in two hours, eight minutes, and both he and Salazar set records that day.
Dubbed by the Boston Globe as a "country bumpkin from Minnesota," Beardsley competed against Olympians and world-class athletes from across the globe. There were 1 1/2 million spectators lining the 26-mile route.
"That's why you play the game," Beardsley said. "That is why you run the race."
Beardsley has endured many life-defining moments, much of it painful and traumatic. His life started typically, a Minnesota high schooler who decided he would try to earn a sports letter jacket to attract girls.
He learned in less than an hour that football was not for him. His first season of cross country his junior year did not go much better.
Beardsley spent his summer vacation running every day, and returned to school a stand-out. He was the first in his family to earn a high school diploma and attended the University of Minnesota Waseca.
Following his success in the Boston Marathon, Beardsley was sponsored by New Balance.
"I got invited to places around the world to complete that I had only heard about, read about in magazines," he said.
Training for the 1984 Olympics, Beardsley blew out his Achilles tendon two times in a row. He retired from elite marathoning at the age of 32.
Beardsley tended a dairy farm in Minnesota, happily married to his wife Mary and living with their adopted son Andrew. On Nov. 13, 1989, Beardsley became entangled in a power takeoff attached to his tractor. Again, he described to the students each painful moment, a white light, a message he believes may have been sent by God telling him to "flick your wrist."
The machinery tore Beardsley's clothes from him. One arm, one leg and his ribs were broken along with a head injury. He crawled, naked across the cold ground until he was noticed by Mary.
He recovered. But that was not the end of Beardsley's struggles. As he recounted a car wreck in 1992, being hit by a truck while running the next year and then falling off a cliff while hiking, the traumas of Beardsley's life began to seem almost comical — one painful, body crunching experience after another.
He laughed along with the students, noting that he's been through more than 20 surgeries and still enjoys running regularly.
But the adversity did not end with personal injury. Beardsley became addicted to pain killers, narcotic opioids he went to great lengths to obtain.
"If it can happen to me, don't for one second even think it can't happen to you," said Beardsley, his eyes sweeping the room full of youth.
He was taking so many pills that in 1996 he was caught. Though he escaped criminal sanctions, beating the physical addition put him in hospitals, treatment and through blinding pain. Again, he very vividly explained the experience to the middle schoolers. They listened quietly, faces somber.
Now 63 years old, Beardsley can say he has been sober for 23 years. He is a fishing guide, something he's done since he was 12 years old, and he and his second wife, Jill, operate a bed and breakfast in Bemidji, Minnesota.
In 2010, he was inducted into the National Distance Running Hall of Fame.
Even after all the physical hardships he surmounted, Beardsley's traumas did not end. As he told the end of his story, his words stuck in his throat. Many eyes in the audience were already wet and tears fell as Beardsley shared how his son, at 31 years old, took his own life due to the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder from serving as a helicopter gunner in Iraq.
"That was absolutely devastating," said Beardsley, his voice wavering. "There is nothing on the earth, nothing, that is worth taking your life over."
Friends and family are scarred and left to pick up the pieces.
"Seek help," Beardsley said. "Tell somebody."
He thanked all three classes that listened to his hour-long presentation on Monday for their respectful manners, noting that the parents and teachers at Angola Middle School also deserve kudos for raising such well-behaved children.
After going through the roller coaster ride of Beardsley's story and lessons learned, he left them with four thoughts, the four things he says keep his life rich and fulfilling — every morning, he wakes up with a smile on his face, enthusiasm in his voice, joy in his heart and faith in his soul.
