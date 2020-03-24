5 arrested locally
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Leland R. Daley, 56, of the 9000 block of East C.R. 525S, Hamilton, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of battery.
• Jayme L. Etheridge, 33, of Fremont, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear.
• Robert C. Hendrickson, 35, of the 400 block of South Shoup Street, arrested at home on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and resisting law enforcement.
• Maria D. Robertson, 37, of the 6000 block of North C.R. 675W, Orland, arrested at home on two felony charges of domestic battery.
• Matthew A. Tawdul, 39, of the 100 block of North S.R. 327, arrested at U.S. 20 and Golden Lake Road on a felony charge of strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of battery.
